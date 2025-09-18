Tory MP bashes radical left for ‘demonizing’ pregnant women

Conservative MP Leslyn Lewis states a Quebec study, finding women who abort are likelier to face long-term mental health issues, confirms what many women already know.

A July study in the Journal of Psychiatric Research tracked 1.2 million pregnancies in over 11 million women for up to 17 years, conducted by researchers at the University of Montreal Hospital, the University of Sherbrooke, and McGill University.

Post-abortion, women experience increased rates of psychiatric disorders, substance abuse, and suicide attempts. Induced abortions are linked to a higher risk of mental health hospitalizations, especially for women under 25 or with prior mental illness (14.3 per 100 abortions vs. 6.8 per 100 deliveries).

Lewis stated the study validates “what many women have quietly carried for years,” adding that women speaking about their options before this “life-altering decision were demonized or dismissed.” Her comments were made in a September 8 X post.

"We'll never change the abortion law": Poilievre says a Conservative government will "never change rules or laws to restrict abortion rights." pic.twitter.com/iDKS1ldAGT — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 11, 2025

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre previously vowed to promote adoption and support pregnant women in crisis rather than restricting abortion access, stating this approach contributes to a "greater good."

“I do not believe abortion should be the only option available to women faced with an unexpected pregnancy,” he added.

Poilievre, adopted by two schoolteachers, cites his own adoption as "the greatest gift I’ve ever been given."

Lewis concurred, advocating for "comprehensive supports," including mental health care, counselling, community networks, and "practical resources," for women facing unplanned pregnancies, as they often lack support from the father or government.

She observed that many women sought abortions out of perceived necessity, fearing an unplanned pregnancy would jeopardize their education, career, or future.

Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland says some pro-life organizations are using "misleading tactics," making it hard for women to make "informed choices" about abortion, as the Liberals push to revoke charitable status from these "anti-choice" groups. pic.twitter.com/5Q2rYxr89F — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) October 29, 2024

Lewis previously urged MPs to prevent the federal government from revoking the charitable status of pregnancy centres, a Liberal election promise that the Conservative Party had highlighted.

She vows to defend charities against "discriminatory policies" and stated on September 8 that women deserve "love, truth, and support" over "silence, stigma, or neglect."

Liberals have repeatedly accused Tories of being anti-abortion, claiming Poilievre would ban the procedure using the notwithstanding clause. A July 31, 2024, committee hearing saw a Liberal MP halt domestic violence testimony to debate abortion.

Liberal and NDP MPs blocked a Conservative bill, C-311, which aimed to protect pregnant women by increasing penalties for abuse. The coalition claimed the bill attacked abortion rights.

Critics link pro-abortion policies to Canada's record-low fertility rate of 1.26 births per woman, a 5% drop between 2021 and 2022, per Statistics Canada.