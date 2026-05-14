Trudeau-appointed judge freezes Alberta independence referendum process after 301,000-signature petition

A judge appointed by former prime minister Justin Trudeau has halted Alberta’s citizen-led independence referendum process before a single signature can be verified, sparking outrage from independence campaigners who spent months gathering support across the province.

Canvassers collected 301,000 signatures with the help of roughly 7,000 volunteers during one of Alberta’s coldest winters in recent memory. Volunteers gathered signatures outside grocery stores, hockey arenas, gas stations, community halls and farmers markets across the province.

But instead of advancing to the verification stage, the process has now been frozen by a court ruling from Justice Shaina Leonard, a New Brunswick-born judge appointed by the Liberal government in 2020.

The ruling found Alberta failed to adequately consult several First Nations before allowing the citizen initiative referendum process to move forward.

That decision effectively stops the petition from advancing through the citizen initiative system before Albertans ever get the opportunity to vote on the issue.

Supporters of Alberta independence say the ruling reinforces long-standing frustrations about Ottawa’s influence over Alberta institutions, including the judiciary.

Critics argue that a federally appointed judge should not have the power to halt a provincewide democratic initiative backed by hundreds of thousands of Albertans before the signatures are even counted.

However, lawyers involved in the independence movement say the ruling may not permanently kill the possibility of a referendum.

According to constitutional lawyer Keith Wilson, the decision appears limited specifically to the citizen initiative process itself, not to the broader question of Alberta sovereignty.

Wilson argues the province could still place an independence question directly on the ballot through cabinet authority under Alberta’s Referendum Act if Premier Danielle Smith chooses to do so ahead of the province’s October municipal election.

The ruling also comes amid growing debate over Indigenous support for Alberta autonomy.

For months, opponents of Alberta independence have argued Indigenous communities are universally opposed to separation from Canada. But polling commissioned by Act for Alberta and conducted by Mainstreet Research suggests the issue may be more divided than critics claim.

According to the poll, 46 per cent of Indigenous respondents said they support Alberta independence — a figure higher than support levels measured among the general Alberta population, which polls around one-third overall.

That finding has complicated the narrative presented by some activist chiefs and federal politicians who claim Indigenous opposition to Alberta independence is unanimous.

Supporters of Alberta autonomy argue many Indigenous Albertans are frustrated by the same federal policies affecting the broader province, including restrictions on natural resource development, economic dependency and centralized decision-making from Ottawa.

The court ruling is now likely to intensify calls for Alberta to gain greater control over its institutions, including renewed discussions around provincial input into judicial appointments.

For independence supporters, the controversy goes beyond the referendum question itself.

They argue Albertans followed every legal requirement demanded by the system, gathered hundreds of thousands of signatures through peaceful democratic means, and still found the process stopped before voters could even weigh in at the ballot box.