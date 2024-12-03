Trudeau attempts to appease Trump during Mar-a-Lago dinner

SPONSOR | With the woke banks on one side and cookie-cutter, multi-national wealth managers on the other, it can seem like the conservative Canadian is out of options. Call Rocklinc Investment Partners, Canada’s premier conservative money manager: www.RockLinc.com

After threatening steep tariffs on Canadian goods entering the US, President-elect Donald Trump spoke with Justin Trudeau at Mar-a-Lago over dinner on Friday as the prime minister entered damage control mode.

Trump called the meeting "very productive," saying the two leaders discussed a wide range of issues including border security, energy, trade, and the Arctic.

Despite the threat of a 25% tariff on Canadian goods entering the US, Trudeau said he had "an excellent conversation" with Trump following his dinner at the president-elect's club.

"Thanks for dinner last night, President Trump. I look forward to the work we can do together, again," Trudeau posted on social media.

If Prime Minister Trudeau does not curb illegal immigration and drug trafficking into America, a 25% tariff on all Canadian goods will be levied on Trump’s inauguration day, crippling Canada’s economy.https://t.co/w5BRjadBHI — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 2, 2024

Speaking about the meeting during Monday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid pointed out that Trudeau's deputy prime minister and foreign affairs minister didn't make the trip to West Palm Beach with the PM.

"You know who else was absent from that, someone the Trump administration absolutely despises? Chrystia Freeland," she said.

"The deputy prime minister was not at this event whatsoever, and as best as I can tell Melanie Joly wasn't there either. So our foreign affairs minister, not there either, although she is so anti-Trump [that] if we get tariffs it's going to be because of her," Gunn Reid added.

Menzies and Gunn Reid also discussed Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre being asked whether he's been in contact with members of the Trump transition team. Poilievre responded by saying he's "not the prime minister."

"Not that I think Mr. Poilievre would do this, but I would just love to see him fly down to Mar-a-Lago to have a meeting with the President number 47 to be Sheila, because the mainstream media in Canada would lose their minds, make no mistake about that," said Menzies.

President-elect Trump is set to take the oath of office on his inauguration day in Washington, D.C. on January 20, 2025.