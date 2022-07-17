Trudeau at the Stampede, and why Pierre Poilievre isn't attending independent debates
Sheila Gunn Reid and Cory Morgan from the Western Standard discuss the Prime Minister's reception at the famous Calgary outdoor show as well as the Conservative Party leadership race.
Cory Morgan (@CoryBMorgan) from the Western Standard joined Sheila Gunn Reid last Wednesday to break down the news from Cow Town and debrief us on the debate/fireside chat with CPC leadership hopefuls hosted by Western Standard the week prior. They also discussed Pierre Poilievre's absence from the event and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's reception at the Calgary Stampede.
This is only an excerpt of last Wednesday's episode of The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. To watch the full episode, become a subscriber to RebelNews+.
