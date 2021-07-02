Trudeau calls for half-mast flags on Canada Day: No, not for the church arsons...

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we looked at how Justin Trudeau approached Canada Day this year.

Here's a bit of what Ezra had to say.

“Pierre Trudeau, who like Jean Chretien, came from Pearson’s government, was a Communist and a globalist, he loved China and the Soviet Union and Cuba, but I actually do think Pierre Trudeau loved Canada. Or at least a version of it; you can’t deny that he fought against Quebec separatism; and against America. Maybe those were negative fights, rather than being positively pro-Canada. “But I just can’t imagine that Pierre Trudeau or Jean Chretien would be as hostile to the spirit of Canada as Trudeau's dullard son [Justin has become].”

This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.

