‘Climate Police’: Trudeau’s new ‘enforcement officers’ could have more power than you think

On last night’s episode of the Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies discussed a new report from the Western Standard that focuses on a new team of so-called ‘climate police.’

The story also involves a job posting on the website Indeed that shows the Ministry of the Environment and Climate Change is seeking an “enforcement officer.”

According to the posting, which is also on the Government of Canada website, “Environmental Enforcement Officers are required to wear uniforms and carry officer safety equipment (such as: duty belt, body armour, hand cuffs, baton and prohibited weapons such as OC spray).

As reported by the Western Standard, “Trudeau’s government has big plans to enforce its environmental regulations as the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) is creating a new facility with interrogation rooms, biological labs, controlled quiet rooms, intelligence facilities, media relations offices, and a firearms armoury.”

Environment Canada spoke out against the allegations of so-called “climate police” being recruited. As reported by CBC, "We are aware of some misleading reports on social media suggesting that we are creating a new enforcement function," the ministry wrote in a series of tweets on Thursday. "This is false and the record needs to be set straight."

