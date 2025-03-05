Trudeau continues to misinform Canadians on Trump’s '51st state' jab

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau continues to fearmonger Canadians on America’s ‘threat of annexation’ in what appears to be a bid to maintain power. “Trump’s goal is to destroy the Canadian economy so he can try to annex the country,” he told reporters yesterday.

Section 4 of the Charter stipulates that Parliament may be extended beyond the five year maximum in the event of a “war, invasion or insurrection.”

“We will never be the 51st state,” Trudeau claimed yesterday, a talking point he has regurgitated ad nauseam of late.

From Trudeau’s recent media tour in the United States to trade summits in Toronto, the Prime Minister has repeatedly misinformed voters on relations with the United States under President Donald Trump.

“I don’t know if negotiations would be of any use,” he suggested.

"What he wants is to see a total collapse of the Canadian economy, because that'll make it easier to annex us." PM Trudeau says Trump's ultimate goal with his tariffs is to make Canada become the 51st state. pic.twitter.com/BGJqIouPW1 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 4, 2025

Trudeau, as recently as February 7, claimed Trump was serious about annexing Canada, though members of his cabinet have relayed the comment was made jokingly. He admitted to not speaking with the President since early February, reported Blacklock’s.

Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc confirmed the president was teasing Ottawa during their visit at Mar-a-Lago. “It was, of course, on that issue in no way a serious comment.”

Trudeau also told American and Canadian business leaders that Trump “keeps talking about absorbing us and making us the 51st state.”

“They’re very aware of our resources, of what we have and they very much want to be able to benefit from those,” he said at the time. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio claimed talk of Canada becoming the “51st state” began with Trudeau stating Canada would “cease to exist” in a trade war with America.

A continental trade war will be devastating, the Prime Minister admitted.

🚨LEAKED AUDIO: Trudeau warns business leaders at the Canada-U.S. economic summit that Donald Trump is serious about annexing Canada: "it is a real thing." pic.twitter.com/GKa5HxCRFg — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 7, 2025

While President Trump has frequently called on Canada to become part of the U.S., his comments were not made in the context of wanting Canadian resources, reported the Epoch Times. He has threatened to use “economic force” in trade disputes—not military force.

To that effect, Trump imposed 25% tariffs on Canada yesterday for not addressing its porous borders. He doubled down on similar tariffs for steel and aluminum imports, slated for March 12.

“But yes, he can do damage to the Canadian economy and he started,” Trudeau said, “but he is rapidly going to find out as American families are going to find out that it’s going to hurt.”

The Prime Minister promised to implement his $1.3 billion border plan during last-minute phone calls with the President, who then twice delayed tariffs on Canadian goods through early March. New spending requires majority support in Parliament and cannot be approved during prorogation, when all federal business is suspended.

“What our government needs to make sure we are doing is try to make sure nobody goes hungry and that everyone carries their share of this,” Trudeau told reporters yesterday. “That’s a hard thing to do but that’s where we are leaning in.”

The federal government is only constitutionally obligated to convene once every 12 months, or until the next scheduled election. Despite calls to reconvene Parliament for an emergency session, the Prime Minister and his cabinet have failed to do so.

Trudeau says "one of the ways" Canadians define themselves is by saying, "well, we're not Americans."



He calls President-elect Trump "a very skillful negotiator" and says he's using talk of annexation to distract from threats of 25% tariffs on goods the US imports from Canada. pic.twitter.com/0S6zctOXuz — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 9, 2025

In an interview with CNN, Trudeau commended Trump's negotiation skills, but later cautioned MSNBC viewers to take the President’s rhetoric seriously.

Trudeau recalled joking that Canada could trade for states like Vermont or California, after the “51st state” remarks were made. “He immediately decided that it was not that funny anymore and we moved on to a different conversation,” he said at the time.

After proroguing Parliament on January 6, Trudeau had planned to resign on March 9, though he announced yesterday that he will stay in power indefinitely to ensure a smooth transition of power.