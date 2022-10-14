Trudeau 'doesn't believe in civil liberties': Ezra Levant and Rebel’s William Diaz-Berthiaume look ahead to exclusive Trucker Commission coverage

On last night's episode of the Ezra Levant Show, Ezra was joined in Ottawa by Rebel's William Diaz-Berthiaume to discuss the Public Order Emergency Commission looking into the justification behind the invocation of the Emergencies Act. The public inquiry began this week, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau being one of the witnesses set to testify at a later date.

As stated by Ezra, "The fact that the government is so obsessed with restricting questions gives us a hint about how badly needed this inquiry is. Justin Trudeau simply doesn't believe in civil liberties, and the fact that you and I will have a chance to put questions to him will infuriate him, and frankly will infuriate a lot of the media party because remember, they're the ones who have blackballed us from the parliamentary press gallery."

As stated by William, "You know, it's great. We have access inside the building, we're able to scrum the people coming out, when Omar Alghabra is going to show his face in the building, when Justin Trudeau is going to be here as well, we're also going to be able to scrum them. I don't think they're gonna be happy to see us Ezra."

