Trudeau funnels $250M abroad on 'population control' initiatives
The spending sparked criticism that Ottawa is influencing the social policies of other nations without their citizens’ input.
The Canadian government has allocated more than $250 million in taxpayer dollars to fund population control initiatives abroad, with a significant portion directed toward African nations. This funding, categorized under “access to contraception and abortion care,” also includes millions for sexual and pregnancy education programs.
Since taking office in 2015, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has positioned Canada as a global leader in progressive advocacy, channeling public funds into international programs related to LGBTQ+ rights, climate change, and, notably, reproductive health services.
Among the expenditures, $2 million was funneled through the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) to distribute a million contraceptives across 36 Nigerian states. Another $5 million was directed to a program titled Reaching Adolescent Girls Everywhere, though the specifics of its implementation remain unclear.
One of the largest recipients is IPAS, an activist organization promoting abortion access worldwide. Since 2018, IPAS has received approximately $80 million in Canadian funding to expand abortion and contraception services in multiple countries.
The spending has sparked criticism from those who argue that Canada is overstepping by influencing the social policies of other nations without their citizens’ input. Additionally, some question why these funds are being sent abroad while Canada itself faces challenges, including a declining birth rate and rising costs for families.
While government officials defend the funding as part of Canada’s commitment to global health and gender equality, critics argue that taxpayer dollars should prioritize domestic needs.
With ongoing economic pressures at home, many are asking: should Canadian resources be directed toward international initiatives, or should they first serve Canadian families?
