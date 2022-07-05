WATCH: Every nine months? Trudeau's Health Minister changes definition of 'fully vaccinated'

On last night's episode of the Ezra Levant Show, we discussed the recent announcement from Canada's Minister of Health, Jean-Yves Duclos, stating that in order to be considered "up-to-date" with COVID-19 vaccination, citizens must submit to receiving a "booster" dose every nine months.

As stated by Mr. Duclos, "The immunity conferred by a primary series of two doses of vaccines administered in 2021 has now waned...as health experts and physicians will tell you, it's critical that you go and get the shot."

As reported by the Toronto Sun, Mr. Duclos added, "We want to be prepared for next fall and that requires an up-to-date vaccination which is based on the nine months. Like the virus, our immunity also evolves. Two doses are no longer enough.”

The effectiveness of the vaccines has also been disputed by many throughout the pandemic — and likely for good reason. As reported by former New York Times reporter Alex Berenson, "Two doses of Covid vaccines offer no protection against Omicron infection and may even increase the risk of infection within months, according to a new paper in the New England Journal of Medicine."

This is just an excerpt from the full episode of the Ezra Levant Show.

To watch the whole thing, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.