Trudeau: “I don't think about monetary policy” | Spencer Fernando joins Ezra Levant

“I don't think about monetary policy.”

While it might have been an attempt at making an emotional appeal to show that he cares so much about the people, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had a large gaffe on the campaign trail when he was asked about rising inflation in Canada.

In an attempt to point to his lofty, broad ambitions, Trudeau responded to a reporter's question by saying “you'll have to forgive me, I don't think about monetary policy” before adding some empty platitudes.

Independent journalist Spencer Fernando joined last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show to share his thoughts on this head-scratching quote from the prime minister.

Telling Ezra about why he thinks Trudeau thought this was an appropriate response to the question, Spencer said:

He thinks he's going to get political credit for just spending a bunch of money and I don't think he really cares about the long-term consequences. He either doesn't understand the impact of just throwing a bunch of money out the door has, or he doesn't care. I suspect it's a bit of both. Monetary policy must be a little too boring for him. He probably doesn't even know that his government has to sign off on that deal.

Thanks to our RealReporters.ca supporters, Rebel News is offering all of our paywalled content — including tonight's Ezra Levant Show — for FREE during the election! Go to RebelNewsPlus.com and sign up with code ELECTION to get free access until September 20.