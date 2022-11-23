Mayhem at the trucker commission in Ottawa, here's why: It's been going on for a month already, and it is required by law that whenever the Emergencies Act is invoked, which happened in February.

So it's nine months ago now. Well, we knew it was coming, but Trudeau is rigging the rules, so he's dumping hundreds of documents, thousands of pages on the commission and its lawyers only now as it like last night, like today, there's there's no way that the lawyers for the commission or the lawyers for the truckers or the judge himself can read through these hundreds or thousands of documents in time.

And not just that the documents are blacked out, not by the judge, not after a back and forth over whether they're confidential or disclosed. Well, it's just Trudeau deciding that he doesn't want his more embarrassing words or deeds to be revealed.

I said before that I believe this judge has generally done the right thing in this inquiry, but mainly it's been the police witnesses who have generally done the right thing:

Senior cops from the Ottawa Police Service, from the Ontario Provincial Police, from the RCMP, from other governments like Alberta and Ontario, even Saskatchewan. Not a single police chief has said that they needed martial law to solve the problem of the protesters. There was a big border crossing at the big bridge between Windsor and Detroit. Detroit cleared peacefully without martial law.

So the cops disclosed their records to the commission. The cops testified more or less, honestly, I think. But now comes Trudeau's liars and their late disclosure. There are two ways to handle documents that that you have to turn over, but you don't want to. In a legal process, one is to pretend that they don't exist, to just lie and to hide them or to delay.

This is just an excerpt from last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show. To watch the whole episode and to gain access to all of our exclusive full-length shows, become a subscriber to RebelNews+.