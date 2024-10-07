Trudeau Liberals blame inflation on ‘climate change’

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government proposed renaming inflation as “heat-flation” to blame ‘climate change’ for Canada’s rising cost of living. The idea polled badly, documents show.

A report by the Privy Council Office said it commissioned in-house research on “concepts of ‘climate-flation’ and ‘heat-flation’” to gauge whether Canadians liked the terms back in April. Unsurprisingly, none had heard of them, said the report Continuous Qualitative Data Collection Of Canadians’ Views.

It clarified that “heat-flation” referred to “extreme heat caused by climate change,” which made food and other items more expensive. Focus group participants blamed inflation on “excessive profit seeking from major grocery chains” and other factors including federal taxes and spending.

“A number expressed the opinion [that] the federal government needed to reduce its spending, believing that growing deficits in recent years had contributed to rising inflation,” said the report. Of note, parliament has not balanced a budget since 2007.

A March 27, 2023, Environment Canada memo warned of an “urgent need” to adapt to ‘climate change.’

“Average temperatures in Canada are rising at twice the worldwide average with the North seeing increases up to three times this global rate,” it reads.

“Indeed, extreme weather events experienced across Canada over the past several years have shown how climate change has altered our reality and put Canadians’ safety, security and economic prosperity at risk.”

An April 2021 CSIS brief claimed ‘climate change’ presents “a complex, long-term threat to Canada's safety, security and prosperity outcomes.”

“Canada will likely be seen as a desirable place for future immigration flows … due to its stable economy and … its significant freshwater and agricultural endowments,” it said.

The federal spy agency anticipates a more significant loss of biodiversity and habitats, more arable land lost to pollution, human use and desertification, and depleting freshwater resources from environmental degradation.

In-house research found Canadians believe ‘climate change’ might have some impact on inflation but that other factors were at play, reported Blacklock’s Reporter.

“All believed climate change was having at least some impact on the price of food,” said Canadians’ Views. The report acknowledged that extreme heat and drought made it more difficult for farmers to protect their crops and livestock and that extreme weather events could also damage vital roadways and infrastructure for transporting food products nationwide.

But several respondents believed Canada’s carbon tax served to further increase inflation, added the report. The carbon tax last April 1 increased 23 percent to 12¢ per litre of propane, 15¢ per cubic metre of natural gas, 18¢ per litre of gasoline, 20¢ per litre of aviation fuel and 25¢ per litre of heating oil. Another 23 percent increase is scheduled next April 1.

Almost all focus group participants agreed inflation was a “significant challenge at present,” wrote researchers.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith earlier claimed the tax is “designed by the wealthy and well-connected” while not readily impacting their household finances.

Prime Minister Trudeau earlier blamed Conservative premiers for “misleading” Canadians on the carbon tax. Several leaders attributed inflation and a high cost of living as reasons to pause the punitive tax.

Trudeau went so far as to pen a letter attempting to dispel the “misconception” that Canada's carbon tax significantly adds to inflation, contending there are many factors at play. “According to the Bank of Canada, the carbon price is only responsible for about 0.1 percentage points of annual inflation,” he wrote.

However, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem confirmed last March that the federal carbon tax increased inflation by 0.4%.

Conservative MP Philip Lawrence asked how long a period ending the carbon tax would reduce inflation. Macklem said one year, with a one-time drop in inflation of 0.6%.