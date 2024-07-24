Trudeau Liberals driving up Canada's debt with bureaucrat hiring spree
Franco Terrazzano of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation joins The Ezra Levant Show, where he tells guest host Sheila Gunn Reid how the Trudeau Liberals' bureaucratic hiring spree is driving up debt for Canadians.
Under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's leadership, the size of Canada's bureaucracy has grown by more than 43%, now employing nearly 370,000 people across the country — without adding in the military and RCMP.
On Tuesday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, federal director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation Franco Terrazzano joined guest host Sheila Gunn Reid to look at how this bureaucratic hiring spree is hurting Canadians.
Along with the size of the bureaucracy expanding, Terrazzano also pointed out how the costs associated with this hiring spree are exploding as well. “Since 2016, the cost of the federal bureaucracy has gone up 68%,” Terrazzano said.
This is because not only are we paying for a bigger government, but government workers are also collecting bigger paycheques. Terrazzano continued:
Now, think about the last four years and let that sink in. Number one, services have been atrocious. We all remember the horror stories of all the long line-ups to try to get a passport. But number two, and more to the point, what has happened to the private sector over the last four years? Lockdowns, right? Job losses, business losses. Some businesses closing up shop for good.
Then you have an inflation crisis, where Canadians struggle to afford the necessities like rising rent payments and grocery hauls.
So, all during that time, Trudeau has taken more money from the people who pay the bills around here — the private sector taxpayers — and handed out more than a million pay raises in just the last four years alone.
