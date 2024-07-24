Trudeau Liberals driving up Canada's debt with bureaucrat hiring spree

Under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's leadership, the size of Canada's bureaucracy has grown by more than 43%, now employing nearly 370,000 people across the country — without adding in the military and RCMP.

On Tuesday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, federal director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation Franco Terrazzano joined guest host Sheila Gunn Reid to look at how this bureaucratic hiring spree is hurting Canadians.

Along with the size of the bureaucracy expanding, Terrazzano also pointed out how the costs associated with this hiring spree are exploding as well. “Since 2016, the cost of the federal bureaucracy has gone up 68%,” Terrazzano said.

This is because not only are we paying for a bigger government, but government workers are also collecting bigger paycheques. Terrazzano continued: