Trudeau Liberals spent millions on 'climate friendly' beans abroad
About $60 million of taxpayer funds has been sent to other countries to support the production of eco-friendly, carbon-neutral beans.
Did you know that over $60 million of your tax dollars have been spent on eco-friendly, carbon-neutral beans? Yes, you read that right. And let’s be real—beans aren’t exactly carbon-neutral to begin with… they’re nature’s top producer of gas!
Now, let’s break down this absurd spending.
It all started in 2016, when the government allocated $11 million to “support farmers” in sub-Saharan Africa by developing the bean industry. A hefty price tag for legumes—but at least it wasn’t wrapped in layers of woke climate and gender rhetoric.
By 2019, the spending ramped up to $13 million to “improve agricultural productivity of maize and beans” through sustainable climate-smart techniques. Because, of course, Haiti—one of the poorest and most unstable countries—cares deeply about climate-friendly farming while people struggle to survive.
Then came the woke agenda. In 2021, the government approved $1.2 million to promote “gender-responsive, climate-smart bean farming” in Nicaragua. Because nothing says progress like gender quotas for bean growers.
By 2023, it got worse. The government allocated $15 million for "Beans for Women” in the Democratic Republic of Congo, focused on female bean farmers and climate technologies.
And the best part? In 2024, the government threw another $20 million at “climate-resilient African bean and insect sectors.” That’s $20 million for carbon-neutral beans and bugs.
Meanwhile, here in Canada, families are skipping meals, rent is skyrocketing, and our economy is drowning in debt. Yet, somehow, the top priority is making sure developing countries' beans and bugs meet climate and gender quotas.
But hey—at least it’s eco-conscious and inclusive, right?
Alexandra Lavoie
Quebec based Journalist
Alexa graduated with a degree in biology from Laval University. Throughout her many travels, she has seen political instability as well as corruption. While she witnessed social disorder on a daily basis, she has always been a defender of society’s most vulnerable. She’s been around the world several times, and now joins Rebel News to shed light on today’s biggest stories.