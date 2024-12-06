Trudeau pinning re-election hopes on 'standing up' to Trump

Recent polling shows Trudeau trailing Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre by over 20 points.

  |   December 06, 2024   |   News Analysis

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed Justin Trudeau's meeting with President-elect Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate and how the PM is attempting to leverage the threat of tariffs for political points.

Trudeau and Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc met with Trump after the President-elect announced he would be placing 25% tariffs on all goods entering the US from Canada until border security is adequately addressed.

Rather than campaigning against Pierre Poilievrewho has a significant lead over Trudeau in the pollsEzra explained why Trudeau is likely to frame the election as "standing up" to Trump.

"Trudeau's trying to figure out a way how to use this in the next election," he said. "Can he campaign against Donald Trump in the upcoming election?"

"Because that would be a lot easier for him than campaigning against Pierre Poilievre. Pierre Poilievre and the Conservatives under him are in the 40s, almost approaching the 50% mark in polls," Ezra said.

"If Trudeau could find a way to frame the entire next election as 'standing up to [Trump]', he would probably do a lot better than if it was 'standing up to Pierre Poilievre,' who Canadians have really come to be comfortable with."

As Ezra pointed out, Trudeau's deputy prime minister Chrystia Freeland and foreign affairs minister Melanie Joly oddly didn't make the trip with the PM down to West Palm Beach.

Trudeau said he had an "excellent conversation" with Trump following the meeting at the President-elect's Florida estate despite the threat of tariffs looming. Trump is set to take the oath of office in Washington, D.C. on his inauguration day on January 20, 2025.

