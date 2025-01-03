Trudeau's journalist cabal receives payments from Google: report

Google made its first $100-million payment to Canadian media on Friday, complying with federal censorship legislation.

The Canadian Journalism Collective (CJC), a federally incorporated non-profit created to distribute funds, claimed it would allocate monies in a "fair, transparent, and inclusive manner."

The CJC last month said it would distribute the money to government-approved outlets by the end of January, reported the Globe and Mail.

Eligible publishers are expected to receive $13,798 for each full-time journalist. Meanwhile, broadcasters will receive half that ($6,806).

For months the Trudeau government dragged its feet after finalizing a deal last June for Google to fund media. Meta summarily blocked access to Canadian news in protest.

Google agreed to pay into the CJC after getting an exemption from Bill C-18, the Online News Act, permitting the company to pay into a single collective bargaining group acting as a media fund over seeking individual agreements with publishers.

Mainstream publications worried that funding would come too late amid significant layoffs across the industry. Google invited news organizations last year to apply for compensation, attracting some 1,500 applicants.

"The alternative – rejecting Google’s application outright – risks bringing us back to square one," Corus Entertainment said in its submissions. Corus, the parent company of Global News, laid off 35 journalists last June.

The Canadian Association of Broadcasters called for funds to "flow to qualified recipients as soon as possible."

To qualify for the $100 million fund, news organizations must be recognized as qualified Canadian journalism organizations under the Income Tax Act.

CBC/Radio-Canada will not receive more than $7 million from the annual fund, with another $30 million, at most, being reserved for other broadcasters such as newspapers and digital platforms.

