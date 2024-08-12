Trudeau’s status of women minister silent on ‘hijacking’ of domestic violence meeting

The Canadian Press / Patrick Doyle and The Canadian Press / Adrian Wyld

The federal minister for women refused to comment after a caucus colleague debated abortion during an emergency meeting on domestic violence. A frenzy of political chaos ensued with an abortion debate in place of witness testimony.

Megan Walker and Cait Alexander walked out on July 31 after the status of women committee undermined their experiences. "We hope that you, and your members of Parliament, treat this issue with the seriousness it deserves," they said.

At the time, Liberal MP Anita Vandenbeld claimed Conservative MPs were manipulating their trauma to score "political points." Alexander objected to the insinuation, noting she is non-political.

Alexander, in her opening testimony, spoke to the abuse she suffered from her ex-boyfriend three years ago.

Liberal MPs on the committee complained about the graphic images of the extent of her injuries. That crossed another line for Alexander.

"It makes me want to throw up," she said. "This isn't how you treat any human."

The parliamentary status of women committee discussed rising violent crime against women. They denied testimony from domestic violence survivors to debate abortion, sparking intense backlash.



MORE: https://t.co/EhX5YWS0hc pic.twitter.com/m3hdvYG0lt — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) August 2, 2024

MP Vandenbeld later expressed "regret" for "the distress that this meeting caused the witnesses." She instigated a procedural fight with the aim of debating abortion.

"It was triggering," Alexander told reporters about the meeting. "I demand a public apology," she said, accusing the MP of spinning her trauma for political gain.

"I was repulsed."

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre said he intends to write to other federal parties and demand a recall of the committee to hear witness testimony.

"What took place last week was a shameful episode in the history of the House of Commons, and we owe it to you, as well as to every other survivor, to rectify this situation immediately," he said.

"It was a ruthless turn of events. It continued the abuse."

MP Vandenbeld resumed her attacks on Conservatives last week in a lengthy op-ed. She accused them of "hijacking" the committee process.

"I believe that what has happened in recent months in the status of women’s committee is a case study in how our parliamentary institutions are being deliberately dismantled, and those who defend them or call it out are being targeted, attacked, silenced and intimidated into leaving political office," she wrote for National Newswatch.

She claimed the "far-right" set "traps" and insisted her actions were about defending the parliamentary process. However, she acknowledged harming the witnesses.

"In my focus on trying to save our committee from the same dysfunction and partisanship that has plagued other committees, I played a role in adding to their trauma and for that I am very sorry. Nothing that happened in that meeting should ever have happened."

MP Vandenbeld has since closed her constituency offices owing to intensifying 'online abuse.'

In response to the brutal femicide of 17-year-old Brianna Broadfoot, a meeting was called by the Conservative Government to discuss strategies to end MVAWG. It was sabotaged by Liberal MP ⁦⁦@anitavandenbeld⁩. We will not be silenced. https://t.co/6BQRhdUUV6 — Megan Walker 🐝 (@meggiewalk) August 1, 2024

Marci Ien, the Minister for Status of Women, declined to comment on the incident or the MP’s subsequent comments. A statement to the Canadian Press reads that her party stands against violence.

"We must stand up against gender-based violence in all forms and take concrete measures to combat this ongoing crisis," Ien said. She praised her government’s $500 million investment towards a national action plan.

The statement adds her government 'will always defend a woman's right to choose and to have safe and accessible sexual and reproductive health care.'

24 "I’s" and 12 "my’s." You’re missing the point, Anita.



This is not about you. This is about victims and survivors of IPV. Apologize now. https://t.co/8Vpj7mHHMt — Anna Roberts MP (@annarobertsmp) August 7, 2024

Scores of Conservative MPs widely denounced the antics, and have repeatedly called for an apology to be issued to the witnesses.

MP Michelle Ferreri counted Vandenbeld referring to herself 36 times in the op-ed "with no regard for the hurt and frustration she directly caused."

"We continue to call on the Liberals to let the brave witnesses they turned away ... return to committee and speak," she told the Canadian Press.

"We will continue to fight for vulnerable women who are increasingly victimized after nine years of Trudeau's disastrous policies and their unforgivable shameful actions."