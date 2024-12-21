Trudeau shuffles cabinet while Pension Singh threatens non-confidence vote

Sheila Gunn Reid discussed Trudeau's cabinet shuffle and Jagmeet Singh's threat to dissolve Parliament.

On Friday's Rebel Roundup livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid discussed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet reshuffle and NDP leader Jagmeet Singh's threat to dissolve Parliament.

"I want to reiterate, it's a smaller cabinet. I don't think it's designed to be more efficient," Sheila noted. "I think Justin Trudeau is having a tough time getting volunteers to play in the band after the Titanic struck the iceberg."

The shuffle comes days after former deputy prime minister and finance minister Chrystia Freeland resigned suddenly, inciting chaos for the Liberal Party. Meanwhile, New Democrat leader Jagmeet Singh threatened to dissolve Parliament should Trudeau remain the Liberal leader into the new year.

As Sheila put it, "He screwed Canadians ... until he got his pension." A March confidence vote coincides with Singh qualifying for his parliamentary pension on February 25, 2025.

Pension benefits currently average $77,900 a year under the Members Of Parliament Retiring Allowances Act. Two-term MPs first elected in 2019 do not qualify until Tuesday, October 21, 2025, a day after the fixed election date.

