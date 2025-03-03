Trudeau won't rule out boots on the ground in Ukraine

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was asked about U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer's proposition of putting European soldiers on the ground with support from the British air force as part of a peacekeeping force, with the Canadian leader refusing to rule out any possibilities.

“Everything's on the table,” Trudeau said. “We know that the Canadian military has ways that it can contribute. We're not going to get ahead of the discussions on how to keep a peace that isn't yet in place, but Canada will be there,” he added.

On Monday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies shared their thoughts on Trudeau's bold commitments, especially given his time as prime minister is very nearly up.

“I don't think there's any appetite in Canada for boots on the grounds and planes in the air,” said David, suggesting Canadian troops training Ukrainian soldiers is as much as he'd like to see the country commit to.

“Trudeau is resigned, who's he to say he's going to send boots on the ground” charged Sheila. “He won't un-prorogue Parliament, he has no right or mandate to be making these decisions morally or ethically.”

But if Canada were to send troops abroad — what becomes of efforts to secure the border with the United States, Sheila wondered.

“I guess it's Justin Trudeau's choice, and he's supposed to be resigned as prime minister. So, what the heck is going on here?”

