Trudeau's heath minister calls COVID jabs 'a miracle of science'

The Canadian Press / Patrick Doyle

Federal Health Minister Mark Holland continues to cheerlead Big Pharma by heralding COVID-19 vaccines as an important health-care decision for all Canadians.

“First and foremost, I want to take myself out of that conversation and just really refer people to their health professional … [when] making an informed choice for their health,” Holland told reporters Monday.

“Whether or not they're mRNA or not, [they] are a miracle of science,” he said. “They saved tens of millions of lives.”

Liberal Health Minister Mark Holland proclaims that COVID-19 vaccines are "a miracle of science" and urges Canadians to keep "up to date" with their vaccines.



He adds that "the consequence of not doing that can be potentially disastrous." https://t.co/QRmdeFz1IY pic.twitter.com/meCzDcuSgi — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 4, 2024

Holland urged taxpayers to keep their vaccines up to date citing the “disastrous consequence of not doing so.”

He appeared perturbed by the politicization of the COVID jabs, calling it ‘deeply concerning.’

Conservative MP Colin Carrie condemned the ArriveCan pandemic tool last week for marginalizing unvaccinated Canadians as a “danger to vaccinated Canadians.”

“It was the demonization of millions of Canadians,” he said.

Liberal MP Kevin Lamoureux invoked conspiracies last Wednesday after claiming criticism of the ArriveCan application comes from the “MAGA conservative far right.”

“I just want to know how much money they spent to support ‘Arrive-Scam’ when they didn't have the science to even support it from day one,” said Carrie. He did not receive a direct response.

“Well Madame Speaker, the MAGA conservative ‘far right’ is coming out,” said Lamoureux. “These are the ones that still deny the pandemic,” he added.

"Thank goodness" unvaccinated people were "marginalized" during the pandemic, says Liberal MP Kevin Lamoureux while defending the divisive, broken and corrupt ArriveCan app.



Lamoureux blames the "MAGA-Conservative far-right" who "still deny the pandemic." pic.twitter.com/DnY8oD9YIH — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 28, 2024

A December 2022 Auditor General's report on the Health Canada-led COVID vaccine program revealed mandates for work and other activities, and travel bans for the unvaccinated, did not bolster vaccination rates. Agency staff confirmed 81% of Canadians received at least two COVID jabs.

Lamoureux said “thank goodness” the majority of Canadians saw the “value” of marginalizing the unvaccinated to protect the health and well-being of everyone else.

However, Public Health Agency of Canada President Harpreet Kochhar prepared the briefing note for a Commons public accounts committee last February 6 on $1 billion worth of vaccine wastage.

“At the end of May 2022, there were 32.5 million doses in inventory, and using unclassified and public documentation, we estimated those doses to be worth about $1 billion,” wrote the Office of Auditor General of Canada.

Lamoureux's remarks echo derogatory statements by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who claimed in 2021 that unvaccinated Canadians were “extremists.”

“They are extremists who don’t believe in science, they’re often misogynists, also often racists. It’s a small group that muscles in, and we have to make a choice in terms of leaders, in terms of the country. Do we tolerate these people?” said Trudeau at the time.