'True Blue Trio' breaks silence following exit from B.C. Conservative Party

MLAs Dallas Brodie, Jordan Kealy, and Tara Armstrong say that by leaving the Conservative caucus to serve as independents, they have chosen truth and integrity over the "woke Liberals" who’ve "infiltrated" the B.C. Conservative Party.

Standing in front of the provincial legislature, the "True Blue Trio" addressed questions on their departure, whether they plan to form a new party, and if more MLAs might follow.

Each MLA may sit as independents for the time being, but they intend to "explore the launch of a new political party" in the coming days and weeks.

Brodie, who was expelled by leader John Rustad, says she "stood up for the truth." The MLA contested the unverified claim that human remains belonging to "215 children" were discovered at a former Residential School in Kamloops, B.C.

"I stated the undisputed fact. The number of bodies confirmed at the former residential school site in Kamloops is zero," Brodie explained in an email statement to Rebel News following the press conference.

"The truth matters," continued Brodie. "It matters to lawyers like Jim Heller, who was made out to be a racist by his own Law Society simply for sticking to the facts about Kamloops. It matters to taxpayers who paid millions to the Kamloops band for archaeological excavations which never occurred."

She also said it matters to the worshipers whose churches were torched and vandalized in the wake of the initial claims, as well as those who experienced harm in residential schools, too. "Everyone has a stake in knowing the truth and no one should be shamed for seeking it," added Brodie.

The Vancouver MLA also clarified that tensions in the Conservative Party began to simmer long before the recent controversy.

"The feelings of the shift started even before the election" she said. "Candidates were being brought in and candidates were being removed, really good candidates were being replaced and there was this sense of 'hey, what’s going on here' and how come some people are getting more support than others."

Brodie then pointed out that after a brief honeymoon period after the election, fractures started to emerge during caucus meetings.

When MLA Armstrong was asked about the events preceding her departure, she said, "We actually all said that we wouldn't talk about what happened in caucus meetings, and we honour the confidentiality of that stuff."

That same courtesy does not appear to have been extended to them by Conservative leader John Rustad, who released a statement after ousting Brodie. He accused his former Justice Critic of challenging caucus members to remove her before walking out of a meeting.

When asked if they would be forming a new party, Brodie confirmed they would be sitting as Independents, for now. She then hinted of "some whispers" that more MLAs may follow suit.

MLA Kealy addressed the rumours more directly while describing the B.C. Conservative Party as "a toxic environment," while comparing them to the defunct B.C. Liberals. "We'll help anybody that wants to leave the party and show them that there is a safe environment that's respectful," he said.

Kealy then stressed he would represent his region first and foremost, claiming MLA Rustad was "more than willing to whip the Conservatives in the party and have the Liberals run amok."

"I ran my election on who I am," he said, "and I was running for a party that I thought had Conservative goals and values, and it turned out to be completely opposite."

MLA Armstrong shared a similar sentiment about her former party, saying that Rustad has "caved to the woke liberals who have infiltrated the party."

Despite the turmoil, some Conservative MLAs issued statements about remaining loyal to Rustad, and the party's conservative values.

On social media, Langley-Abbotsford MLA Harman Bhangu said he respected the trio's decision to move on, though he remains committed to Conservative principles.

With three high-profile MLAs gone and whispers of further defections, the question remains: How will this fracture within the B.C. Conservatives impact the Conservative movement.