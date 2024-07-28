With the election 100 days away, how would the world look if Trump returned to office?

This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on July 26, 2024.

On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed some of the most pressing foreign policy issues that will be affected by the American presidential election, which is now just under 100 days away.

If President Donald Trump does return to the White House, it's highly likely he would initiate another crackdown on illegal immigration to the United States. Canada and America share the world's largest undefended border, which has facilitated illegal immigration into both countries. With the Liberal government set to bring over thousands of Gazan "refugees" into Canada, Republican Senators are sounding the alarm that the unpatrolled border could constitute a serious security issue.

"I think that if Trump actually does win, I think he is going to crack down on the open border for real this time," Ezra said. "It's just so out of control now. It's unsustainable."

"I don't think he's gonna mess around with Canada... I think he'll basically say to Trudeau, stop your Gaza shenanigans, get a hold of your out of control immigration or get ready to have Canadian citizens be forced to get a visa to apply to travel to the US in advance, which would just devastate our economy."

The Russia-Ukraine war is another issue that could come to a resolution if Trump returned to office, given the increasing acceptance of the need to negotiate a settlement and end the 'meat-grinder' the conflict has become.

The larger question is, who is currently running America, with Joe Biden out of sight and out of mind? "My theory is that the Chinese are probably so totally wired to every cell phone, email, TikTok app by everyone in the White House and Pentagon, they're probably tracking so many people, that they probably know more about who is actually running the United States and the US military than US citizens do or than the US media does. What do you think of that theory?" Ezra asked.