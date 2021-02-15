Trump impeachment lawyer's home vandalized

AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Michael van der Veen, the Philadelphia attorney responsible for the defence of former President Donald Trump during his second impeachment trial, has faced real-world backlash over his representation over the former president.

On Friday, vandals smashed windows and spray-painted the word “traitor” on the driveway of the lawyer's Philadelphia home, just hours after he was on the Senate floor defending his client and criticizing the Democrats for pursuing what was ultimately a failed attempt to prevent President Trump from seeking office in the future.

A group of protestors affiliated with the Antifa-aligned organization Refuse Fascism formed an angry mob outside van der Veen’s law office in Center City, where they chanted the words “When van der Veen lies, what do you do? Convict. Convict,” according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

According to the police of West Whiteland Township, Pennsylvania, the vandalism of van der Veen’s house occurred around 8 p.m. Friday. Detective Scott Pezick said that no arrests were made in the attack on the lawyer’s home.

Pezick told ABC News on Sunday that van der Veen has since hired private security to protect his residence. In addition, police presence has also been beefed up in his neighborhood. Pezick told the news station that van der Veen’s wife reported the vandalism to the police.

"She came home saw it in the driveway and called the police," Pezick said.

Van der Veen spoke briefly about the incident on Fox News on Saturday.

"My home was attacked. I'd rather not go into that," said a visibly angry van der Veen. "My entire family, my business, my law firm are under siege right now."

The vandalism of van der Veen’s home follows attacks on the homes of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell in Kentucky and Sen. Josh Hawley’s family home in Virginia. Hawley’s wife has since filed a criminal complaint against the Antifa activist responsible for descending upon her home in January.