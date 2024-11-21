Trump wants to resurrect Keystone XL, sources say

President-elect Donald Trump plans to revive the Keystone XL pipeline, according to unnamed sources with insider knowledge.

A Politico report said bringing back the pipeline is among the “list of things” his transition team wants to do on the first day back in office after outgoing President Joe Biden shut it down on his first day in office, four years ago.

First developed by TC Energy, the 1,200-mile pipeline would have carried some 800,000 barrels per day if built to completion, carrying Canadian crude to U.S. refineries.

The cancellation cost the employment of tens of thousands of American and Canadian workers, prompting 21 states to sue the Biden administration over his executive order, and faced strong pushback from Republicans, Democrats, and Canadian lawmakers.

“While we welcome the President’s commitment to fight climate change,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement at the time, “we are disappointed but acknowledge the President’s decision to fulfill his election campaign promise on Keystone XL."

"Canada is the single-largest supplier of energy to the United States, contributing to U.S. energy security and economic competitiveness, and supporting thousands of jobs on both sides of the border,” he added. "Workers in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and across Canada will always have our support.”

Despite successful bids to cancel the pipeline by environmental lobbyists, proponents of the project say demand for Canadian crude remains high.

As reported by Oil Price, oil trains have been used to transport barrels across the Canada-U.S. border.

“The U.S. decision to revoke the permit was unfair and inequitable,” reads a 2021 arbitration filing by TC Energy. The company unsuccessfully sought compensation for the losses incurred from its cancellation.

The tribunal that received the claim writes the financial losses did not constitute a breach of then-free trade provisions. TC Energy promptly removed any pipe that was already laid, meaning future construction would likely begin from scratch.

In its filings, the pipeline developer said the United States had put Keystone XL on a 13-year “regulatory rollercoaster."

Rebel News previously asked for “all briefing notes, emails, messages and communications regarding the Keystone XL pipeline from the Office of the Privy Council from November 1, 2019, to March 12, 2021.”

Rebel News previously requested all communications regarding the Keystone XL pipeline from the Privy Council's Office spanning November 1, 2019 to March 12, 2021. Trudeau only received two briefings, totalling 22 pages, which focused on a letter from then Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and not the American treatment of the pipeline. Kenney, at the time of Keystone’s cancellation, said he was “deeply disturbed” by Biden’s repeal of the agreement. “This is a gut punch for the Canadian and Alberta economies. Sadly it is an insult directed at the United States’ most important ally and trading partner,” he said.

TC Energy, an Alberta-based company, announced it had suspended construction on the pipeline ahead of Biden’s inauguration. They anticipated the revocation of the 2017 agreement.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe described the suspension of work as “incredibly troubling.”

“Now is the time for our nations to strengthen our trading relationship, not erect further barriers to collaborative and sustainable development,” Moe told the Financial Post.

The Keystone pipeline would have run crude oil tar from Alberta to oil refineries in Illinois and Texas, where existing infrastructure would transport it to the Gulf Coast for international shipping.

As of 2020, Canada has lost $150 billion in energy investment opportunities since Justin Trudeau became prime minister.

