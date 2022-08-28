​​TUPOC in the spotlight: Antifa rallies amidst eviction threats

E-transfer (Canada):

On Wednesday, August 25, 2022, a group known as “The United People of Canada' — or by the acronym TUPOC — was set to be evicted by a bailiff at midnight, according to a source with links to the group.

BREAKING: There is heavy police presence in front of the United People of Canada’s building, St-Brigid’s Church in Ottawa.



A source told me they are set to be evicted tonight.



MORE TO COME ⬇️https://t.co/eMbfK6j7aF@RebelNewsOnline pic.twitter.com/wQ7q7BPa4m — William Diaz-Berthiaume (@wdiazberthiaume) August 25, 2022

The United People of Canada describes itself as “a diverse, intergenerational fraternal organization.” They attempt to “build strong families and communities, and [solidify] a prosperous future for all Canadians.”

Rebel News’ observations show that it is a freedom-oriented group that offers the opportunity for like-minded individuals to gather and spend time together. Some of the members participated in the Freedom Convoy back in February, peacefully protesting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s COVID-19 mandates.

The media has been focusing on the fact residents in Ottawa’s Lowertown community are allegedly scared of TUPOC.

Tension is arising at the TUPOC church in Ottawa, between freedom-protesters and counter-protesters.



The police asked the lady to leave. She left.



To help cover the costs of our on-the-ground journalism, visit https://t.co/eMbfK6j7aF @RebelNewsOnline pic.twitter.com/kUDBEzujsd — William Diaz-Berthiaume (@wdiazberthiaume) August 25, 2022

The details surrounding a potential eviction are very vague and unclear, as the media and TUPOC give two different versions of the story. The group claims they have an active lease of the property signed and also say the landlord refuses to accept the payment, despite having signed a lease.

The potential for an eviction caused Antifa-type groups online to be very excited, and organize a watch party/protest at the St. Brigid’s Church at midnight, saying that they would bring popcorn.

A crowd is coming alive on the other side of the street from the Ste-Brigid’s Church, where the TUPOC group is settled in.



They have been talking online about coming here to “watch the people get evicted.”



FULL REPORT COMING SOON ⬇️https://t.co/eMbfK61wj7@RebelNewsOnline pic.twitter.com/KdZmOKg9MZ — William Diaz-Berthiaume (@wdiazberthiaume) August 25, 2022

On August 25, a more tense situation occurred when an older man, who opposes TUPOC, allegedly hit a woman who was part of the freedom-oriented group with his truck while on the the group’s private property.

Some action occurred towards midnight, not due to the eviction situation but because of the protesters.

Around 1:30 a.m., officers from the Ottawa Police Service arrived on scene, causing some protesters to leave the area. The situation calmed down, and most of the protesters left by 2:30 a.m.

I stayed and spoke with a lady to figure out what she had to say about these Antifa protesters’ accusations of the group being hateful and dangerous.

I also was on the ground during the second day, where more protesters showed up. To view the full, in-depth report of the situation, watch the video above.