Rebel News reporter suspended from Twitter for linking to Liberal MP's nude Zoom call

Rebel News reporter Andrew Chapados (Host of Andrew Says) was temporarily suspended from Twitter on Tuesday evening for posting a photo of a widely reported incident where a Liberal Member of Parliament appeared nude on Parliamentary Zoom call.



This comes retroactively after a full 13 days since the tweet was posted.



The tweet read as follows:



"The absolute state of Canada right now: William Amos Liberal MP for Pontiac (Quebec) naked on parliamentary video call."

.@AndrewSaysTV has been suspended from Twitter for 12 hours.



Give him follow he'll be back soon. pic.twitter.com/LBqUGeALN3 — Yaakov Pollak (@Yanky_Pollak) April 27, 2021

