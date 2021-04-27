Rebel News reporter suspended from Twitter for linking to Liberal MP's nude Zoom call

  • By Rebel News
  • April 27, 2021

Rebel News reporter Andrew Chapados (Host of Andrew Says) was temporarily suspended from Twitter on Tuesday evening for posting a photo of a widely reported incident where a Liberal Member of Parliament appeared nude on Parliamentary Zoom call.

This comes retroactively after a full 13 days since the tweet was posted.

The tweet read as follows:

"The absolute state of Canada right now: William Amos Liberal MP for Pontiac (Quebec) naked on parliamentary video call."

