University slaps Shakespeare with bizarre ‘trigger warnings’—from ‘dirt’ to ‘puppetry’

A British university has taken political correctness to absurd new heights, issuing over 200 trigger warnings for works by William Shakespeare, cautioning students about everything from “dirt” to “puppetry.”

According to a report in the Daily Mail, the University of the West of England (UWE), located in Bristol, has flagged 220 of the Bard’s works, including classic plays and their modern adaptations, as potentially distressing.

Drama students are now being advised to brace themselves for so-called “harmful” content, with warnings that even cover natural elements like “extreme weather” and theatrical effects such as “popping balloons.”

One of Shakespeare’s final plays, The Tempest, comes with a particularly strange set of cautions. Students are warned about its “depiction of magic,” which has been a central theme of the play for over 400 years, and the possibility of seeing balloons pop in a 2016 stage production.

This follows a growing trend in academia where classic literature is scrutinized through the lens of modern sensitivities, often at the expense of historical and artistic context.

Shakespeare’s works have survived centuries of political and social upheaval, yet they now appear to be under siege from overzealous university administrators.