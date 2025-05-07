Quebec separatist allies with Alberta on sovereignty

The National Post reports that Parti Québécois (PQ) leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon considers Alberta Premier Danielle Smith an ally, applauding her "strong hand" approach to Ottawa regarding jurisdiction and autonomy.

Following Smith's threat of a 2026 separation referendum, St-Pierre Plamondon called her defence of Alberta a "striking gesture."

"It doesn't matter what referendum they hold," said the PQ leader. "I totally agree with provinces that stand up, that are loyal to their own Parliament, that are capable of showing a strong hand. And that's the key word, strong hand."

During a Monday livestream, Premier Smith urged Prime Minister Mark Carney to negotiate a new agreement ensuring more pipelines and equalization reform for Alberta.

"We hope this will result in a binding agreement that Albertans can have confidence in. Call it an 'Alberta accord,'" said Smith, who referred to Alberta separation as "the elephant in the room."

"The vast majority of [separatists] are not fringe voices," she clarified. "They are loyal Albertans. They're … our friends and neighbours who've just had enough of having their livelihoods and prosperity attacked by a hostile federal government."

Speaking at Quebec's National Assembly, St-Pierre Plamondon said it was positive if other provinces could "stand up to the federal government." He appeared enthused about Alberta recognizing Canada-wide issues.

"The most recent and most precise information is the independence of Quebec, it is the increase in independence in Alberta," he said.

A recent Postmedia-Leger poll indicates that support for Quebec independence has rebounded to nearly 40% after falling below 30% in recent months. Nearly three in ten (29%) Albertans back separation.

Premier Smith announced Monday that she will chair the "Alberta Next" panel next year, a move perceived as a criticism of Ottawa's relationship with the province.

Alberta challenged Ottawa's Impact Assessment Act in court and opposed the energy production cap with a sovereignty act motion. The Liberal government, according to Carney, will not revoke either policy.

Smith sent the Coalition Avenir Québec government a letter on collaborating for greater provincial autonomy, with explicit interest in challenges against federal overreach. "I see an opportunity before us, … to chart a path toward a new era in Canadian federalism."

She proposed a one-on-one meeting with Premier Francois Legault. It remains to be seen whether that will proceed.