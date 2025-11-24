U.S. moves to designate Muslim Brotherhood chapters as terrorist entities

The United States took steps to designate certain chapters of the Muslim Brotherhood as terrorist organizations on Monday, with President Donald Trump signing an executive order directing several members of his administration to explore the matter.

The order requires the secretaries of state and treasury, alongside the attorney general and director of national intelligence, to submit a report on Muslim Brotherhood chapters based in countries such as Egypt, Lebanon and Jordan.

Designations must occur within 45 days after the report is submitted, pending the chapters meeting legal thresholds.

President Trump's executive order's “ultimate aim is to eliminate the designated chapters’ capabilities and operations, deprive them of resources, and end any threat such chapters pose to U.S. nationals and the national security of the United States,” the White House said in a statement.

The White House said the Lebanese branch of the Muslim Brotherhood assisted in launching multiple missile attacks against Israeli military and civilian targets in the aftermath of the October 7, 2023, terror attack.

The Egyptian arm encouraged violent strikes against U.S. partners in the region on the same day, and the Jordanian Muslim Brotherhood chapter have a lengthy history of providing material support for Hamas's militant wing, the White House said.

The U.S. response “will be done in the strongest and most powerful terms,” Trump said in an exclusive interview with Just The News over the weekend.

The announcement follows last week's Oval Office meeting between President Trump and Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Saudi Arabia has listed the Muslim Brotherhood as a terror group since 2014.

Other nations to have banned the group include Egypt, where it was founded, Syria, Jordan, Russia and Israel.

Reacting to the development, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised Trump's decision “to outlaw and define the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organization. This is an organization that endangers stability throughout the Middle East and beyond.”

Advocates have urged Canada should adopt the same approach.

Salman Sima, an activist who fled to Canada as a refugee after being detained by the Iranian regime, echoed those sentiments during a recent interview with Rebel News.

Sima warned “dangerous foreign networks” like the Muslim Brotherhood were “infiltrating our universities and streets.”

French anthropologist Florence Bergeaud-Blackler also told Rebel News the group gains ground “is not by imposing Sharia,” but rather, “by changing the rules and the culture of a society to make it Sharia-compatible.”

Imam Mohammad Tawhidi, head of the Global Imams Council, said “there is no threat greater to national security today than the Muslim Brotherhood” at an Ottawa security conference last week, reported the Toronto Sun.

“(There is) no threat greater in its reach, no threat greater in its ideological influence, no threat greater in its ability to infiltrate, manipulate and mobilize. This is not rhetoric, it is reality,” added Tawhidi.