U.S. State Department denies possible boycott of Beijing Olympics

AP Photo/Andy Wong

The Biden administration is not considering a boycott of the Beijing 2022 Olympics. A statement from the State Department dismissed claims made earlier in the day by spokesman Ned Price, who suggested that a boycott was possible in response to China’s ongoing human rights violations.

A senior State Department official told CNBC that the government's “position on the 2022 Olympics has not changed,” adding that “[w]e have not discussed and are not discussing any joint boycott with allies and partners.”

Speaking to CNBC, a former senior Treasury Department official said that a boycott of the upcoming games would be seen as a “Cold War statement.” He suggested that it would be better for the United States to attend the event and “dominate.”

“It’s better to be Jesse Owens than the Soviets in ’84,” he said.

As noted by the Daily Wire, President Joe Biden is likely to face backlash if he refuses to take action against China after he supported Major League Baseball’s efforts to withdraw the All-Star Game from Atlanta over Georgia’s new election legislation, which the Daily Wire has documented him lying about.

The All-Star game is now set to be hosted in Denver, which is much less racially diverse than Atlanta — ironic because efforts to boycott Georgia stemmed from concerns that the new election law put in place by the state’s Republican legislature disenfranchised minority voters.

As reported by Rebel News, the Chinese media has leveled criticism at efforts to boycott the nation’s Olympic games. In February, Chinese state broadcaster Global Times declared Canadians who opposed its human rights abuses to be “sinister,” after Canadian MPs passed a non-binding motion condemning the Chinese Communist regime’s treatment of the Uyghurs, and requested that the 2022 Olympics be moved to a different country.