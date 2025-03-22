Vancouver Auto Show attendees weigh in on Tesla ban

As eco-terror attacks against Tesla escalate, the Vancouver International Auto Show has banned the automaker from participating, citing "safety concerns."

A leftist movement known as the #TakeDownTesla movement has been calling for boycotts of the company, with some extremists resorting to violence in their efforts to target Elon Musk.

Their motivation? Musk’s role as Senior Advisor to U.S. President Donald Trump, where he has been working with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to expose wasteful government spending and, more recently, helping the U.S. rescue stranded astronauts.

"It's really come as quite a shock to me that there is this level of real hatred and violence from the left," Musk said in an interview with Fox News.

"I thought the left, you know, Democrats, were supposed to be the party of empathy, the party of caring. And yet they're burning down cars. They're firebombing dealerships. They're firing bullets into dealerships. They're just smashing up Teslas," he added.

The politically motivated violence, which by definition constitutes terrorism, has now spread to Canada. On Wednesday, two far-left activists with a group called Last Generation Canada were arrested after spray-painting a Tesla dealership in Montreal.

Meanwhile, in Nanaimo, B.C., authorities are investigating a suspected arson attack that destroyed Tesla chargers last weekend—though no arrests have been made.

While the eco-terrorist attacks are blatantly political, some companies and organizations are also taking action against Tesla, using different justifications.

B.C. Hydro, for instance, has excluded Tesla from its electric vehicle charger subsidy program following U.S. tariff threats. When pressed by media about the decision, premier David Eby admitted, "it's just for Tesla, and it's because of Elon Musk."

CleanBC, however, claimed the exclusion was simply due to a change in eligibility criteria.

Just before the Vancouver Auto Show was set to open its doors to roughly 100,000 attendees, the event organizers decided to forbid Tesla from participating.

In a statement to CBC News, the International Auto Show’s executive director, Eric Nicholl, claimed the decision has been met with “overwhelmingly positive comments” and insisted it was made “solely from a safety position.”

On Thursday, I went down to the Auto Show myself to ask attendees what they thought about Tesla being attacked and banned.