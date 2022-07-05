Veteran who walked across Canada to Ottawa to face court-martial

E-transfer (Canada):

Warrant Officer James Topp was initially to have his case heard by his superiors after he was charged in February with two counts of conduct to the prejudice of good order and discipline for comments made while wearing his uniform.

Instead, Topp has been informed he will be tried in a military court where he may face dismissal with disgrace and up to two years in prison.

Court martial planned for soldier James Topp who criticized vaccine mandate and led march to Ottawa last week #cdnpoli https://t.co/gs1P53wzi3 — Mackenzie Gray (@Gray_Mackenzie) July 5, 2022

Topp recently completed a four-month-long march to Ottawa from Vancouver to protest vaccine mandates and other discriminatory covid-19 restrictions.

James Topp has finally arrived at the war memorial in Ottawa.



A massive crowd has gathered in support.https://t.co/ZL3n92b5l8 pic.twitter.com/V9SDdj5Cgk — Mauricio (@_m2pacheco) June 30, 2022

On June 30, Topp arrived to thousands of cheering supporters at the National War Memorial and the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

EXCLUSIVE: Take a look at James Topp’s reaction after putting his hand on the tomb of the unknown soldier.



This is emotional.



More to come at @RebelNewsOnline



To follow everything, visit https://t.co/eMbfK61wj7 pic.twitter.com/HzdRtM67kh — William Diaz-Berthiaume (@wdiazberthiaume) July 1, 2022

A handful of jeering, incoherent protesters also met Topp, calling him a fascist and a traitor.

A court-martial for Topp elevates the potential punishment from fines and reprimands to dismissal with disgrace and a possible two years in jail. Though a court-martial may mean harsher penalties if Topp is found guilty, a court-martial also provides for a trial in open court, with free legal support and Charter guarantees.

Rebel News reporters were in Ottawa to cover the arrival of James Topp over the Canada Day weekend.