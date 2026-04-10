VIDEO: What I saw at the Irish trucker convoy today

It’s 12 noon here in Dublin, Ireland. My videographer Efron and I flew all night from Canada because we could sense something very special happening — very special and very dangerous.



Ordinary Irish people — farmers, truckers, bus drivers — by the thousand have taken to the streets to protest high fuel taxes. They’ve blocked highways, a port, a refinery and even streets in the heart of Ireland’s capital.



They’re ordinary people with few friends in powerful places. Everyone’s against them — the political class, the media, Ireland’s countless NGOs. Everyone’s against them, except the people.



That’s the special part.



The dangerous part is obvious: these truckers and farmers are embarrassing Ireland’s political class. And there’s nothing politicians hate more than being embarrassed. Remember, that’s what spurred Justin Trudeau to invoke martial law against Canada’s trucker convoy: they embarrassed him, especially on the world stage. So he jailed them and seized their bank accounts.



Will that happen to these lovely truckers and farmers?



Here on the streets of Dublin, it’s calm. There are police around, but they’re casual and friendly. No riot gear, no snipers on rooftops. Many of the police support the call for lower fuel taxes. (Even the customs policeman who processed us at the airport said he supported the protesters.) But Ireland’s most senior politicians have threatened to deploy the army against the truckers and farmers. That’s downright shocking, especially compared to how meekly Ireland’s politicians treat illegal migrants who are convicted of crimes. Why do they reserve their rage for their own countrymen who are peacefully pleading for lower fuel taxes so they can continue to farm and feed the nation?



That’s the dangerous part: angry politicians, backed into a corner.



I’m told that, early this afternoon, senior government officials have agreed to meet with some of the protest organizers. That sounds promising — you’ll recall that Trudeau absolutely refused to meet with the truckers. In fact, he denounced them as racist.



I spoke with James Geoghegan, one of the protest leaders.



We’ll find out soon if the politicians blink and lower their fuel taxes — or if they’re just toying with the farmers. I promise I’ll keep you posted.



We took a quick break to edit this video and write this letter — we’re going back out on the streets now. I’ll keep you updated at our special website, www.TheTruthAboutIreland.com.



Please help cover the cost for me and my videographer Efron to fly to Ireland on short notice. Unlike Ireland’s state broadcaster, RTE, we don’t take any money from any government, which is precisely why we’re able to stand up for the farmers and truckers. If you value what we do, please consider chipping in at www.TheTruthAboutIreland.com — thanks!

Please help us tell the world the truth about what's happening in Ireland! If you think this is important journalism, please help us defray the costs of two last-minute tickets to Dublin. Unfortunately, that made it more expensive than normal — for myself and my videographer Efron, our costs are around $4,000 Canadian, or €2,500 Euros. Please help us cover those costs — unlike RTE, we don’t receive hundreds of millions of dollars to toe the government’s line! Optional email code

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