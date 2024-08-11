Violent Palestinian activist denied bail over shocking kidnapping incident

E-transfer (Canada):

Notorious anti-Israel activist Mohammad Sharab has been refused bail in Melbourne over a shocking kidnapping and assault of a man with a hammer.

The alleged offences, which also involve human rights activist Laura Allam, took place when the victim was lured from his home in Melbourne’s western suburbs, bound with duct tape, and violently attacked with a hammer.

Sharab had initially been granted bail in February but was taken back into custody last month after allegedly breaching his bail conditions. According to police, he was seen speaking with a male co-offender at an anti-Israel rally outside the State Library on July 21, despite a ban on such interactions.

In his latest bail application at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court, Sharab’s barrister, Tim Smurthwaite, pushed his client's grief over losing up to 50 extended family members in the Israel-Hamas conflict as an excuse. Smurthwaite assured the court that Mr Sharab would comply with a ban on attending future rallies.

However, Senior Constable Daniel Rees opposed the application, stating that while Sharab had the right to protest, the concern was his contact with his co-accused.

“The issue we have ... is him being in vicinity, being in contact with [his co-accused],” Rees said.

Magistrate David Starvaggi denied bail, citing the "extraordinarily and seriously violent" nature of the alleged offences and expressing concern that no bail conditions could adequately mitigate the risk of further breaches.

In a separate incident, Sharab and an associate Ibrahim Salama, have also been charged and summoned to appear before court early next month, over an attack on Rebel News reporter Avi Yemini outside the Victorian Parliament on April 30.