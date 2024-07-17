BREAKING: Mohammad Sharab and offsider CHARGED over attack on Avi Yemini

Don't miss a thing! Follow Rebel News reporter Avi Yemini on all social media platforms, as he brings you the other side of the story. FOLLOW AVI E-transfer (Canada):

Mohammad Sharab and his offsider Ibrahim Salama have been charged and summoned to appear before court on September 3, for their roles in the attack on Rebel News reporter Avi Yemini outside the Victorian Parliament on April 30.

In a startling confrontation, Yemini faced threats and aggression from anti-Israel protesters while attempting to interview demonstrators regarding a previous violent attack on a Sydney Swans supporter. The demonstrators met his efforts with immediate hostility.

Watch the shocking incident:

Tensions escalated as Yemini tried to interview several protesters, including Mohammad Sharab, who was out on bail after being accused of involvement in a violent abduction and assault. Sharab and his group threatened Yemini, with one individual hurling a glass bottle that narrowly missed Yemini's security guard, Daniel.

Victorian MP David Southwick voiced alarm over the incident and security issues arising from ongoing anti-Israel protests outside parliament following the incident.

The incidents have contributed to a climate of fear for Jewish communities worldwide, with Melbourne no different, as many Jews are afraid for their safety in the city.