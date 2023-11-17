Viral 'Hitler was right' ad misplaces the blame for antisemitism

Rising antisemitism in the West has been a topic of discussion following the Oct. 7 terror attack carried out by Hamas against Israel. In Canada, Jewish schools have been shot at, businesses targeted with protests and rallygoers have called for the total destruction of Israel.

In response, a Jewish group published an ad showing a father talking to his son about posting "Hitler was right" online, pressing the boy to have the audacity to make those kinds of remarks to Jews to their face.

To the cowards hiding behind the anonymity of the internet and posting "Hitler was right":



— Charles Weber (@CWBOCA) November 15, 2023

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra reviewed the viral ad, which has now been seen more than 3.5 million times on X (formerly Twitter) alone.

First, Ezra pointed out that the antisemitism problems we're seeing aren't from "middle class white guys with their dads in a $60,000 pickup truck." He expanded on that point:

I'm not saying there are zero middle class white guys with their dads and the kid says something dumb online like 'Hitler was right'. I'm not saying there's zero of them. I'm just saying I haven't seen a single one and I've been looking at these protests directly from inside them or from our reporters. That's not who they are. And I think that's part of the problem, is we're looking with a magnifying glass — there's such a demand for Nazis on the right, and we have absolutely missed that the racism, the antisemitism, the frankly anti-white racism is on the left.

The second part of the ad's message, the "come say that to my face" angle, is actually happening, Ezra said. A shy white guy, like in the ad, might not have the hatred to go and say it to a Jewish person's face, however.

While a person like the one depicted in the ad might be considered a 'keyboard warrior', Ezra noted "The trouble is, there are far too many antisemitic haters who are throwing Molotov cocktails at synagogues, who are shooting things, who are punching people."

The ad wasn't the only part of this conversation to go viral, however, as a rebuttal to it also received more than a million views.

Okay.



Jewish communties have been pushing the exact kind of dialectical hatred against whites that they claim to want people to stop using against them.



— The Artist Formerly Known as Eric (@breakingbaht) November 15, 2023

This, Ezra said, was fair to an extent — but needlessly paints a whole group negatively. On this point, he said: