We are on a special mission: to uncover the truth behind the tragic incident that struck Sainte-Anne on Friday evening.

Around 7:30 p.m., a man drove into the Christmas market, injuring several attendees — including children waiting in line at a food truck.

Few media outlets have covered the story, and misinformation is spreading online. Some claim there were fatalities, while others report only injuries. Some describe it as a terrorist attack; others point to negligence, noting that the 45-year-old driver tested positive for cannabis and alcohol. But why did this happen during Sainte-Anne’s Christmas celebrations? Why target a location filled with families and children? These are the questions we’re determined to answer.

Christmas markets have been tragically targeted in past attacks, and Christianity continues to face threats worldwide. That’s why we’re here: to report directly from the ground, speak with locals, and follow the facts — providing accurate information while cutting through the falsehoods circulating online.

We’ve launched a special website, TheTruthAboutGuadeloupe.com, to help cover our travel expenses. Our team is on a tight budget and will be on the island for just 24 hours, but we’re committed to providing comprehensive coverage.

Guadeloupe is an overseas department of France, and we’ll report in both French and English to ensure the story reaches a broad audience.

Stay tuned for updates, and consider supporting our mission if you believe it’s important to shed light on this important story.

We deployed Alexa to Guadeloupe on short notice to uncover the truth behind the Sainte-Anne Christmas market tragedy — but travel, equipment, and production costs add up quickly.

