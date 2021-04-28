Was John Kerry leaking classified information? Joel Pollak explains

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Breitbart editor-at-large Joel Pollak joined Ezra to talk about the allegation that John Kerry leaked information about covert Israeli military operations to Iran.

Here's a bit of what Joel had to say:

“...so, those conversations never should've been happening. “Now we hear through this leaked audio of an interview between [Iran's foreign minister Mohammad] Javad Zarif and an Iranian economist about what was actually said in those meetings. “And according to Zarif, Kerry revealed that there had been 200 covert Israeli operations inside Syria. Now, I'm not sure that the Iranian regime didn't know that, because the targets of Israel's covert operations would certainly have been Iranian troops or advisers or Iranian-backed militias in Syria. “So I'm not it came as news to the Iranian regime.”

This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.

To watch the whole thing, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.