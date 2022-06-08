Rebel News Banner Ad - Banner Ad Australia - Rebel News

WATCH: Avi Yemini on exposing the elite at the World Economic Forum

"We got there and you could see that the most powerful people in the world had their own little safe space in Davos, Switzerland."

  • Rebel Wire
  • June 08, 2022
  • News Analysis

Remove Ads

Rebel News reporter Avi Yemini was recently in Davos, Switzerland, to cover the annual gathering of the elite at the World Economic Forum.

Avi spoke with a number of key players at the event such as a Special Envoy on COVID-19 for the World Health Organization, Dr. Nabarro, the former Governor of the Bank of Canada, Mark Carney, and Salman Rahman, a top advisor for the prime minister of Bangladesh.

Needless to say, the majority of the attendees who Avi spoke with weren't too fond of the questions they were receiving. Avi recently joined GB News to discuss his thoughts on this year's World Economic Forum and why exposing the wealthy and powerful with real questions is in the public interest.

Watch all of Rebel News' reporting from the WEF at www.wefreports.com

Australia United Kingdom Switzerland News Analysis World Economic Forum wef reports
Remove Ads
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.