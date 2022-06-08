WATCH: Avi Yemini on exposing the elite at the World Economic Forum

E-transfer (Canada):

Rebel News reporter Avi Yemini was recently in Davos, Switzerland, to cover the annual gathering of the elite at the World Economic Forum.

Avi spoke with a number of key players at the event such as a Special Envoy on COVID-19 for the World Health Organization, Dr. Nabarro, the former Governor of the Bank of Canada, Mark Carney, and Salman Rahman, a top advisor for the prime minister of Bangladesh.

Needless to say, the majority of the attendees who Avi spoke with weren't too fond of the questions they were receiving. Avi recently joined GB News to discuss his thoughts on this year's World Economic Forum and why exposing the wealthy and powerful with real questions is in the public interest.

Watch all of Rebel News' reporting from the WEF at www.wefreports.com