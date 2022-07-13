Ethical? Canada to return sanctioned Russian Nord Stream turbine to Germany

On last night's episode of the Ezra Levant Show, we discussed the ramifications of Canada agreeing to send a repaired Russian gas turbine back to Germany for use in the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.

The decision has been contentious, as it will allow Russia to increase the quantity of oil that it is able to sell to European countries. Ukraine has loudly opposed the move, as it believes Canada is not fulfilling its sanction-based obligations during a time of turmoil for the country.

As reported by the Globe and Mail, "Canada and Germany are close to reaching a deal that would permit the return of a Russian gas turbine whose absence Moscow is blaming for its decision to reduce gas supplies to Europe, according to a senior Canadian official.

The turbine, built by Germany’s Siemens Energy Canada, is being repaired at the company’s Montreal facilities. But its return to Russia has been complicated by sanctions Canada introduced after Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Those sanctions forbid the export of certain goods and technologies to Russia, including the turbine."

As reported by Fox News, "We cannot supply a terrorist state with the tools it needs to finance the killing of tens of thousands of innocent people," Ukrainian World Congress President and CEO Paul Grod said. "This is not just about a turbine or possible many turbines to support Russia’s energy exports, this is about continuously succumbing to Russia’s blackmail."

