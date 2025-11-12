WATCH: Poilievre BASHES MSM for not covering Liberal infighting

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre dismissed calls to reflect on his leadership style Wednesday after two MPs quit his caucus, with one citing his "negative" political approach as the reason.

In his first press conference after last week's defections, Poilievre repeatedly deflected questions about Conservative caucus unrest by citing a past anti-Liberal quote from Nova Scotia MP Chris d'Entremont, who had defected to the Liberals.

When asked if two recent departures caused him to reflect on his leadership style, Poilievre replied "no," stating his agenda is to continue leading the fight “for an affordable Canada” where working people can afford housing and food.

When questioned on d'Entremont's "frat house" comment about the party, Poilievre referenced the MP's Sept. 25 House statement on Liberal food inflation. In that statement, d'Entremont called the food price inflation "inhumane" and demanded the repeal of the government's industrial carbon tax, specifically on fertilizer and farm equipment, saying, "It is not just policy, it is survival. We need affordable food."

Speaking to CBC News Sunday, d'Entremont claimed two senior Conservatives yelled at him and called him a "snake" in his office upon learning he might defect to the Liberals—a confrontation he said finalized his decision to leave.

Conservative House leader Andrew Scheer and whip Chris Warkentin admitted calling d’Entremont “a snake” but maintained they approached his office “calmly” and spoke in a “measured voice.”

Poilievre's spokesperson called d'Entremont a "liar" perfect for the Liberal caucus, pointing out that d'Entremont himself complained in September about the "skyrocketed" cost of living under ten years of Liberal rule.

Two days after d'Entremont's departure, Conservative MP Matt Jeneroux, also rumoured to be considering crossing the floor, announced he is quitting politics early next year.

The defections reportedly panicked Conservatives as d'Entremont's defection moved the Liberals two seats closer to a House of Commons majority.

In a feisty exchange, Poilievre urged the media to focus more on Liberal MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith's criticism of certain elements of the government's recent budget.

Erskine-Smith lamented in a video that the recent budget failed to meet expectations, citing insufficient funding for climate action and housing. “It falls well short of the wartime effort that many of us thought we'd deliver.”

Poilievre adds: “I know there will be wall-to-wall coverage of this turmoil.”

Following his resignation, Jeneroux clarified he was not coerced by the Conservatives. When asked if Jeneroux intended to cross the floor, d’Entremont replied, "I’ll let him tell his story.”

The Nova Scotia MP's defection follows his claims that "three or four" other Conservative MPs were also considering leaving the party.

During the summer, Conservative MPs, including d'Entremont, discussed leadership tone and style concerns with Poilievre. D'Entremont expected a change, but saw "it didn’t really seem anything was changing" when the fall session began.

D'Entremont hasn't committed to running another term.