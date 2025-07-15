WATCH: Poilievre calls himself a 'Canadian patriot' opposed to Alberta separating

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre drew criticism from Alberta separatist groups Monday for stating the province should remain in Canada, despite his acknowledgment of its legitimate grievances with Ottawa.

The seven-time MP, and former cabinet minister under Stephen Harper, reiterated his belief in Alberta federalism.

“Well, I disagree with separation,” he told reporters yesterday in Battle River-Crowfoot. “I’m a Canadian patriot [and] there’s no other country in the world where someone of my modest origins would be able to make it.”

On Saturday, Poilievre, in a CBC interview, said Alberta should remain in Canada, even if the Liberals stay in power.

Poilievre earlier declined to endorse Preston Manning's column, warning that a fourth Liberal term could jeopardize national unity.

Rick Strankman, a former Wildrose MLA and longtime resident of Battle River-Crowfoot, anticipates a byelection win for the former MP, but warns that low turnout is possible if Alberta separatism is not addressed.

Others were more upfront with their opposition to Alberta federalism and Poilievre.

“I mean so much of Alberta is so fed up with paying money to Quebec and Ontario in the form of equalization payments … Alberta hasn’t seen any money back from that since the 1960s,” separatist candidate Grant Abraham told the National Post.

He believes Poilievre is underestimating the level of unrest in Alberta.

Recent polls by Kolosowski Strategies and Leger found that almost half of Albertans want to separate from Canada, despite repeated objections from the career Tory.

"Look, I'm against separation," Poilievre earlier told reporters May 13. "I'm a born and raised Albertan. I love Canada. I think we need to unite this country."

Jeff Rath, lawyer for the pro-independence Alberta Prosperity Project, believes Poilievre damaged his credibility with Albertans by not committing to abide by an independence referendum, unlike Premier Danielle Smith.

On April 29, Smith introduced a bill to ease the prospects of a referendum on separation, stating separatist views are no longer fringe.

The APP separatist group is planning a referendum this year to ask Albertans if the province should become a sovereign country.

Rath told the Post that Poilievre’s ongoing support for federal equalization and supply management will be a “tough sell” in the riding, noting he’s not doing himself any favours by parroting federalist talking points.

Poilievre, during the CBC interview, argued the impacts of supply management in Canada are minor compared to U.S. farm subsidies, which are "tens if not hundreds of billions."

His comments upset some Albertans, including Rath. “He’s [Poilievre] not protecting the interests of Albertans.”

Poilievre reiterated on Monday his understanding of that anger, stating, “We have to put a final end to this notion that Ottawa tells Alberta to pay up and shut up.”

That builds on prior comments he made May 13. "Let's be blunt,” Poilievre began, “Canada's biggest industry, which happens to largely be situated in Alberta, has been under attack for the last decade.”

Pollsters attribute the growing support for separation to budding frustration, particularly over natural resource utilization, development, and control.

Energy caps and carbon taxes have caused job losses and industry decline in Alberta, leading to frustration and project cancellations.

However, federal research indicates broad support for an oil and gas production cap in Ontario and Quebec, according to Blacklock’s. Privy Council focus groups emphasized “clear consequences” for energy companies and their emissions.

An oil and gas emissions cap 27% below 2026 levels would cost Canadians $3.3 billion and 3,400 jobs, according to a November 6 Cost-Benefit Analysis Summary.