WATCH: Trudeau, global leaders denounce SCOTUS Roe v. Wade ruling

On last night's episode of the Ezra Levant Show, we discussed the outspoken response from Justin Trudeau and other world leaders condemning the recent Supreme Court of the United States ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.

Global leaders were quick to decry the ruling, including France's Emmanuel Macron, Spain's Pedro Sanchez, Norway's Jonas Gahr Støre, and Belgium's Alexander De Croo.

Of note, many of the countries whose leadership criticized the ruling actually have more strict laws in their own countries regarding access to abortion than staunchly conservative states such as Mississippi. In one of the most conservative states in America, it's still legal to have an abortion for up to 15 weeks of pregnancy.

In contrast, in France and Spain, it's illegal to have an abortion after 14 weeks. In Norway and Belgium, it's illegal to have an abortion after 12 weeks.

The United States Ambassador to Canada, David Cohen, also publicly admitted that there are ongoing informal discussions between the two countries essentially aiming to establish Canada as a 'go-to' location for American women seeking abortions.

