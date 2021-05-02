We are in historically illiterate times | Benjamin Weingarten joins Ezra Levant

In U.S. President Joe Biden's address to a joint session of Congress, he spoke of the "the worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War."

Benjamin Weingarten joins Ezra Levant to discuss the speech, where, given the subject matter of the speech, it sure sounded like Ben's book American Ingrate: Ilhan Omar and the Progressive-Islamist Takeover of the Democratic Party is more relevant than ever.

On Biden's speech Benjamin said to Ezra:

It was cynical, shameful, historically illiterate. I mean there have even been bombings of the Capitol in the past.

