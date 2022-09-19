What is Bill 96? Konstantinos Merakos is challenging Quebec's new language laws

By Alexandra Lavoie PETITION: Stop Bill 96 Bill 96, which aims to preserve French in Quebec, is a direct threat to the freedom and democracy of English-speaking Quebecers. If you agree this Bill must be stopped, please sign the petition on this page. 592 signatures

Bill 101, commonly referred to as the Charter of the French Language, makes French, which is the mother tongue of the majority of the province's population, the only official language of Quebec. This law was adopted under the leadership of Quebec Premier René Lévesque in 1977, essentially making French the common language of education, commerce, work and public administration.

Simon Jolin-Barrette, Minister responsible for the French language for the Quebec Future Coalition, tabled Bill 96 in May 2021 to reform Bill 101 and halt the decline of French in Quebec. But this law hinders the rights of all — Francophones, Anglophones and allophones. Konstantinos Merakos, a lawyer and the candidate in Chomedey for the Conservative Party of Quebec, joins Rebel News to talk about the bill and why he is challenging it in court.

