'What's the problem with Ruby?': Liberals find excuse to kick out Ruby Dhalla

David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid react to Liberal Party of Canada officials kicking former MP Ruby Dhalla out of the race to replace Justin Trudeau.

Ruby Dhala, a former member of Parliament for the Liberals, was kicked out of the party's leadership race on questionable grounds just prior to the first debate.

Following that decision, she joined Rebel News boss Ezra Levant for a conversation about how the party effectively silenced her voice, even though she brought a different perspective from other Trudeau-connected contenders like Mark Carney and Chrystia Freeland.

On Monday's Rebel Roundup livestream, David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid weighed in on the latest undemocratic actions from the Liberals.

“I'm willing to believe in redemption,” Sheila said, pointing to Dhalla's outspoken stance on mass immigration before pointing to shifting party allegiances south of the border in the Trump administration.

“Look at Tulsi Gabbard, look at RFK, look at Trump himself was a Democrat. There are a lot of Republicans in power who used to be Democrats, so I'm willing to hear this stuff from Ruby.”

“What happened to her, it's undemocratic, it's unfair,” added David. “But you know what folks, at the end of the day, guess what? A political party is just like a private club, they can do whatever they darn well please.”

The Liberal Party of Canada disqualified Ruby Dhalla from the leadership race for being too outspoken, proving once again that they silence strong, independent voices. Instead of letting the Liberal elite shut her down, we should bring her in! Ruby has the energy, courage, and drive to take on the Liberals, and Pierre Poilievre has the chance to welcome a true fighter into the Conservative Party. Sign the petition now to draft Ruby Dhalla and stand for real democracy!

