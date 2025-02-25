'What's the problem with Ruby?': Liberals find excuse to kick out Ruby Dhalla

Ruby Dhala, a former member of Parliament for the Liberals, was kicked out of the party's leadership race on questionable grounds just prior to the first debate.

Following that decision, she joined Rebel News boss Ezra Levant for a conversation about how the party effectively silenced her voice, even though she brought a different perspective from other Trudeau-connected contenders like Mark Carney and Chrystia Freeland.

On Monday's Rebel Roundup livestream, David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid weighed in on the latest undemocratic actions from the Liberals.

“I'm willing to believe in redemption,” Sheila said, pointing to Dhalla's outspoken stance on mass immigration before pointing to shifting party allegiances south of the border in the Trump administration.

“Look at Tulsi Gabbard, look at RFK, look at Trump himself was a Democrat. There are a lot of Republicans in power who used to be Democrats, so I'm willing to hear this stuff from Ruby.”

“What happened to her, it's undemocratic, it's unfair,” added David. “But you know what folks, at the end of the day, guess what? A political party is just like a private club, they can do whatever they darn well please.”

Watch Rebel Roundup livestream every weekday at 1 p.m. ET (11 a.m. MT) right here on RebelNews.com.