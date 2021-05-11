BREAKING: Whistle Stop Cafe owner appears set for RELEASE from jail

Chris Scott, owner of the Whistle Stop Cafe and Alberta's original rebellious restaurateur, appears set to be released from custody today following his arrest on the weekend.

Scott, like Pastor Artur Pawlowski, was detained by police over the weekend after holding a protest at the site of his now-chained shut business. Scott had previously been grilling in an area around the location of his business in what he described as a “freedom park” before announcing his intent to hold “Alberta's largest protest” on Saturday. Scott was then arrested by officers for hosting that event, attended by more than 1,000 people.

Speaking to Rebel News, Scott's lawyer, Chad Williamson, said that it appears his release is expected to occur “momentarily.” Asked whether there were any conditions that Scott must abide by, Williamson told Rebel News that “his conditions are to obey the health order.”

Unlike the circumstances involving Pastor Artur Pawlowski's arrest and release, Williamson explained that this order had an additional benefit for Scott, outlining the importance of one piece of language that was included:

This Release Order shall be without prejudice to the Respondent's right and ability to contest the May 6 Order in further proceedings before this Court and no interferences shall be drawn in such proceedings on the basis that this Release Order was pronounced.

Williamson added that this was still “a very live matter” and that a “huge battle” still loomed in the courtroom for Scott on Thursday morning. That hearing would involve the procedural validity of injunction order, arguing that it was “improper” to have held such a case without Scott or his representation in attendance.

This story is still developing, more details to come.