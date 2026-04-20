Whitby officials stage press conference over Rebel News' billboard truck

You may recall that last Monday we took our big, beautiful billboard truck to Whitby, Ontario. And it was to send a message that Whitby Councilor Victoria Bozinovski is essentially unfit for office. For starters, Bozinovski is a CINO – a.k.a., a Conservative In Name Only. You know, like the loser Erin O’Toole and all those floor crossers of late. We’re done with CINOs.

Indeed, Bozinovski, who is allegedly a conservative, recently made headlines by stating that if you’re against the Temporary Foreign Worker Program, that makes you: “xenophobic… racist… garbage…”

She actually said that.

Last month, I tried to scrum her after a Town Hall meeting for clarity. And this brave public servant literally ran away.

And to show what kind of character Bozinovski is, she tried to depict that encounter as an act of harassment and intimidation. That’s right, she’s a public figure; I'm a journalist; I asked her a question about her outrageous rhetoric but she was too cowardly to back up her words with a logical explanation.

And she had nothing to say about her stance on the Temporary Foreign Worker Program being contrary to the official position of the Conservative Party of Canada, which wants to eliminate this program except for a carve-out for agricultural workers.

Now, why would that be? Could it be that it’s because Bozinovski is a broker with a Toronto commercial realty firm, and one of her specialties is hospitality – you know, a sector that loves the Temporary Foreign Worker Program?

Whitby councillor says opposing Temporary Foreign Worker Program is 'racist': @TheMenzoid



If you take issue with the Temporary Foreign Worker Program, a Whitby councillor says you are “garbage… xenophobic… racist”!



In the Town of Whitby just east of Toronto, most of the… pic.twitter.com/QE7C3Ctf3i — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 25, 2026

Alas, the trained seals in the MSM did Bozinovski’s bidding by depicting her as a victim and me as the victimizer. It was an uncanny and unethical smear job given that not one of these government-funded journalists reached out to me for my side of the story. And apparently, they were too lazy to watch the video of our encounter because they would’ve seen that Bozinovski was lying through her teeth; that there wasn’t any harassment nor intimidation on my behalf. What a disgrace.

And so it was that we brought our big, beautiful billboard truck to Whitby Town Hall on Monday. You see, to communicate with Bozinovski, we have to use sign language, so to speak, because I’m too much of a trigger for this precious hothouse flower.

As for the staffers at the town, they called for a heavy tow to try and tow away our truck! What a bunch of censorious thugs in Whitby!

Now, you would think that with so much egg on her face Bozinovski would retreat and hope that this story would die out after the proverbial 24-hour news cycle expired.

But no! The Town of Whitby actually staged a press conference the very next day! That’s right, a news conference about our truck!

Check out this quote from Mayor Elizabeth Roy: “It is essential that members of Council and Town staff feel safe while carrying out their work, and Councillor Bozinovski spoke to the personal impact of these incidents and the importance of setting a higher standard in local politics.”

Oh, boo-hoos!

How is an independent journalist asking an “impolite” question and the mere presence of our truck is tantamount to a safety issue? Like, a downed hydro wire or something? Give us a break...

But it gets worse: Mayor Roy moaned that a troop of Girl Guides were planning to attend a future council meeting cancelled that particular field trip. Why? You guessed it: safety concerns.

As for Bozinovski, she opined: “This behaviour undermines public trust and discourages participation in local democracy. We all have a role to play in ensuring that Whitby remains a place where people feel safe to contribute and lead.”

Not again with the safety concerns! Seriously, are these people mentally ill?

Of note, in the aftermath, Bozinovski has apparently scrubbed her presence from the Internet. Just one hitch: there’s this little thingy called the Wayback Machine. And guess what: we retrieved this nugget of information about her: “Victoria is completing her postgraduate studies in immigration and citizenship law, further expanding her ability to support and advocate for diverse communities.”

Translation: it would seem that Bozinovski wants to become an immigration consultant. That would be added incentive for her to support the Temporary Foreign Worker Program. Ca-ching!

Bottom line: Bozinovski is many things. She’s a conservative in name only. She’s a drama queen. She’s a shameless liar. She’s a fragile hothouse flower who is easily “triggered” and therefore thinks she is beyond scrutiny.

Let’s collectively hope the constituents of Whitby East remember this litany of character flaws come election day on October 26.

In the meantime, we want to sincerely thank the mayor and Bozinovski for creating a self-induced Barbra Streisand Effect. We truly appreciate all the additional publicity that you have given to our billboard truck and the www.FireVictoria.com campaign.

How can we ever repay you?