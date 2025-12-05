WHO launches plan to make the COVID emergency response permanent

The World Health Organization has released a new five-year “Strategic Plan for Coronavirus Disease Threat Management,” a document they describe as a turning point from emergency COVID-19 response to “sustained, long-term, and integrated management” of coronavirus threats.

Yet it reads less like routine public-health guidance and more like the blueprint for a permanent pandemic-era operating system.

Presented as a "unified approach to managing COVID-19, MERS, and any future coronavirus," the strategy emphasizes 'integration,' 'equity,' and ‘sustainability.’ Which perhaps sounds great, except that its implementation hinges on expanding global surveillance, harmonized data pipelines, and cross-sector monitoring that extends from humans to animals and the broader environment.

It's the architecture of a perpetual crisis framework, calibrated for ongoing management, monitoring, and intervention woven into the fabric of routine governance.

The release comes after the WHO failed to secure the sweeping pandemic treaty sought by Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus in recent years. Now, instead of a treaty, member states are being encouraged to “align” with this strategic framework, one that appears to embed much of the same infrastructure through administrative guidance rather than negotiated international law.

Central to the plan is CoViNet, an expanded international network of 45 laboratories tasked with reference testing and surveillance across human, animal, and environmental sectors. The WHO frames CoViNet as a supportive upgrade to existing systems, including the Global Influenza Surveillance and Response System, but it appears to layer on top of existing systems, rather than replace them.

This ever-expanding web of real-time monitoring is justified by the WHO when it highlights ‘ongoing circulation’ of COVID-19, ‘long-COVID’ concerns, and the potential for ‘future variants.’ Notably absent, however, is any substantive evaluation of pandemic-era pharmaceutical interventions—despite their central role in global response efforts.

Take the plan’s fourth objective around evidence generation as a prime example. While positioned as routine research, its scope reaches far beyond medical data, calling for analysis of ecological conditions, social behaviour, mobility, workplace environments, and even health literacy. This resembles an open-ended mandate enabling authorities to monitor wide-ranging aspects of human and environmental activity under the umbrella of preparedness.

Additionally, the strategy calls for continuous investment in next-generation vaccines, diagnostics, and therapeutics, including products aimed at blocking transmission. It’s what the earlier COVID-19 vaccines were sold to the public as, utilizing intense propaganda campaigns, but failed to deliver on.

This new ‘strategy’ implies that the same biomedical pipeline created during the pandemic isn’t slowing down but instead being locked in as a permanent global priority.

Naturally, the WHO describes the plan as consultative, flexible, and necessary to protect against future outbreaks, without acknowledging or addressing any of the bureaucratic fumbles, transparency, pharmaceutical and political-interference issues that have plummeted trust in public health since.

The strategy seems more about entrenching these failures than delivering accountability for them.

With the WHO unable to secure a legally binding pandemic treaty in plain view, it now appears poised to drive the same agenda forward through back-door channels — using a slow, technocratic rollout disguised as “strategic planning” to achieve what (fairly) open negotiation couldn’t.